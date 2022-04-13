$0.09 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Itron by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

