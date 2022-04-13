-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVgo.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $12.41 on Friday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

