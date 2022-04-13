-$0.14 EPS Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DESP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $780.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

