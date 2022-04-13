-$0.14 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 584,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,794,268. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

