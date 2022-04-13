$0.18 EPS Expected for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 163,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

