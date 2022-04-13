$0.20 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 1,302,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,250. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 457,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

