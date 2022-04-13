$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.