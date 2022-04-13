-$0.23 EPS Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 112,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celularity has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

