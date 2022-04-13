$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.14. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,884. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
