$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.47 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

