$0.42 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

