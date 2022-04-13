$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,126. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

