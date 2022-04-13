$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,126. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

