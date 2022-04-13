$0.43 EPS Expected for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 444,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.