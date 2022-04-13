$0.43 EPS Expected for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Financiero Galicia.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 444,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.75.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
