-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.52). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 195,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,922. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

