$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Monro reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

