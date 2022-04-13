$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

