-$0.51 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.19). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $40,031,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

