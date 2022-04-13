$0.51 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $9,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 826,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

