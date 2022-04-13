-$0.52 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE GKOS opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

