$0.54 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.