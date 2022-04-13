$0.55 EPS Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.67. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth $4,045,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.4% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.909 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

