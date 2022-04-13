$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Univest Financial posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.