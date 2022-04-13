-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMBGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 199,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,726. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

