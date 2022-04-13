$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

