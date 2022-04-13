$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.93. Shopify posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $591.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $693.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,124.34. Shopify has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.