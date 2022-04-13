$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.