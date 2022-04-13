$0.82 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of WELL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Welltower has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

