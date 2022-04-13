$0.83 EPS Expected for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinetik.

Get Kinetik alerts:

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinetik (KNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.