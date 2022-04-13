$0.87 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.86. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FRME stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

