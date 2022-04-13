$0.90 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

