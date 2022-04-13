$0.91 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

RDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,407. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.