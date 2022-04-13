$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.74. 3,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

