$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

