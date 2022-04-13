$1.06 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.61 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

