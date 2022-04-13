$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

