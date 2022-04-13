$1.16 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 756,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

