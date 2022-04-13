$1.16 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 210,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,479. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

