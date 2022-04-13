$1.25 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. RCI Hospitality reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

