$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Camping World reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Camping World by 5,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 391.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $8,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

