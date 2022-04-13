$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of CASY opened at $205.58 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $191.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

