$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

