-$1.46 EPS Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.70). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($5.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 85.00.

RIVN opened at 37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 51.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

