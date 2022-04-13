$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 7,659,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,549,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

