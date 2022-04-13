-$1.85 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the lowest is ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $62.15.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
