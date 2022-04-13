-$1.85 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the lowest is ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

