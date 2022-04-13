$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

