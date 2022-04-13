$112.07 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to post $112.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $519.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $627.06 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

SAIL opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

