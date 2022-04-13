$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.25 million to $116.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.