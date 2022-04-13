$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will report $118.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

