$125.91 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 262,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,840. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $792.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

