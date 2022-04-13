$13.04 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.98 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $55.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 35,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,082. The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.